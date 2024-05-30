Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 5.07% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

