GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

