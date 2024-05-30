Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

