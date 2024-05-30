Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after acquiring an additional 727,107 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.