Guggenheim Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Sell

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.05.

Generac Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

