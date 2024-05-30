HC Wainwright Cuts Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $3.25

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter valued at $28,625,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

