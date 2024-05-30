HC Wainwright Cuts Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target to $3.25

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
NYSE:NMG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
