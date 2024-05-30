HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PMVP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.56. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

