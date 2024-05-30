HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

