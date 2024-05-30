Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,594 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.37 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.