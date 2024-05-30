Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.