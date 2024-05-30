Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,988,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock opened at 12.13 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 12.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.42.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

