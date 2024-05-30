Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after buying an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,106,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

