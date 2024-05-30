Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,014,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,263,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

TMUS opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $169.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

