Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $455,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.8 %

WRB stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.