Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,793.00.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,472.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $81,073,228. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR opened at $1,618.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,449.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $970.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

