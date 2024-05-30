Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

