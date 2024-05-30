Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 46,718 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,718 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,988,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

