Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

