Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $39.70 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Loews worth $39,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $11,659,844. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

