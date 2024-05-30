Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.36 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of Ovintiv worth $41,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

