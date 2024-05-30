Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $51.02 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 886,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $51,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

