Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,643 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $52,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452,247 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,253,000 after acquiring an additional 382,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATO opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

