Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 240,864 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $51,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,863,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $39,619,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 605,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4,810.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 556,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

