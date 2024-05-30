Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,042 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $41,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 309,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.