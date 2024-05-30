Hubbell Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $389.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.49.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.