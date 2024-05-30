Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek Sells 5,874 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.91.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

