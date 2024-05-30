Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek Sells 5,874 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of HBM stock opened at C$13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33.
Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.