Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

NYSE:HUM opened at $345.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.55. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

