Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 623.4% in May

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 623.4% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 1.2 %

IDEXY stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Industria de Diseño Textil

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.