Insider Selling: Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$88,600.50.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE GUD opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.51.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GUD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

