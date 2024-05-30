Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $107,825.00.

On Monday, March 4th, M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Koppers by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

