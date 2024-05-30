Insider Selling: Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Sells 13,318 Shares of Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14.

On Monday, May 20th, Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84.

PINC stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 984.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 471,131 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

