Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

