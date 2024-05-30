iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

HDV opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

