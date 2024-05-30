iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 8,403 shares.The stock last traded at $182.03 and had previously closed at $182.12.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.58. The company has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.