Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 107,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86,527 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 216,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

