Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.35 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,933,673 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

