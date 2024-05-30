Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Ana Wight Sells 1,912 Shares

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48.

LSPD stock opened at C$20.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.94 and a 12-month high of C$28.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSPD. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

