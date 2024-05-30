loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,006,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,285.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20.

loanDepot Stock Down 3.3 %

LDI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $566.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 147,198 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on loanDepot

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.