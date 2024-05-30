MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Get MediWound alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDWD

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.