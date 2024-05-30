Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.