Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Sarah Boon Sells 1,288 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total value of C$92,632.96.
Methanex Stock Performance
TSE:MX opened at C$71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.25.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Methanex Increases Dividend
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.