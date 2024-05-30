Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Sarah Boon Sells 1,288 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total value of C$92,632.96.

TSE:MX opened at C$71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$50.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

