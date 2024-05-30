Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Director Jeffrey Osher Acquires 16,951 Shares of Stock

Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Osher bought 16,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $57,463.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,951 shares in the company, valued at $176,113.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEP opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

