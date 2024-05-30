Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.