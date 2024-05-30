Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $147.92 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

