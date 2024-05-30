Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 236 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $70,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,668,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,807,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN opened at $287.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

