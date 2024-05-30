Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $34,226.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00087585 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00029389 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012732 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,236.59 or 0.72848015 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

