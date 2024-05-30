Needham & Company LLC Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $80.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 459.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

