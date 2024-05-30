Needham & Company LLC Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 370.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

