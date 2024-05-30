Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in May

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of NICXF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Nicox has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

Nicox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.