Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NIO by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NIO by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Trading Up 0.5 %

NIO stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.