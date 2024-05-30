Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 86,527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 405.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,527 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,860,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 216,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 98,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 315,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

